Fairgoers and competitors at last week’s Chaffee County Fair 4-H animal shows may have noticed a woman with a laptop computer on the sidelines hard at work keeping track of the scoring as competitors showed their beef, swine, goats, sheep and rabbits.
Merielle Stamm is the new 4-H coordinator with the Chaffee County Colorado State University Extension Center.
Stamm joined the extension center staff at the beginning of April and had to hit the ground running to prepare for the fair.
“The first thing I had to do was start recruiting judges,” she said.
Stamm grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, and wasn’t really aware of 4-H until she was in college.
Following two years at a community college, she earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Cornell University.
She went on to earn a master’s degree in agricultural and extension education from Pennsylvania State University.
Stamm was an extension agent for 4-H in the Denver area for three years before the opportunity arose to come to Chaffee County.
An avid outdoors enthusiast, she said she spends a lot of time in the mountains in her spare time and hopes to live and work closer to her interests.
“When the job popped up, the dream became a reality,” Stamm said.
This was Stamm’s first fair in Chaffee County, and it kept her pretty busy, but she said it was really fun to see the culmination of everyone’s hard work.
As a new season of 4-H gets started, Stamm said she’d love to increase the number of youth involved in 4-H Club and school outreach.
She said she’d like to build more outdoor education and camp programs so kids can experience what she’s passionate about.
Stamm’s goal with the program is to work with members and the outside community to find out what their wants and needs are and help fill that gap.
For information about becoming an adult volunteer or a youth member of 4-H, call Stamm at 719-221-3789 or email merielle.stamm@colostate.edu.
