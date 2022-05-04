David Lady, Salida Public Works director, presented his 2021 annual report on street, water and sewer projects, to the city council during their work session Monday.
He discussed the city using recycled asphalt in its goal to create sustainability through conservation.
He said the city’s water division is working with the Upper Arkansas Watershed Partnership on projects like the South Arkansas Stream Health Assessment project, fire mitigation efforts and source water projection planning.
Some of the 2021 water projects the city completed include the low zone water main transmission pipeline project, acceptance of public water mains for several new subdivisions and designing and securing funding for Pasquale Springs improvements.
Some of the completed sewer projects include routine replacement and lining of aging sewer mains, bar screen replacement at the Salida Wastewater Treatment Plant and updating the collection system flow monitoring and rainfall data.
In 2021 the city completed several street projects, including:
• Poncha Boulevard pedestrian and open space improvements and intersection enhancements by the Chaffee County Courthouse and Third Street.
• B Street reconstruction from First Street to Park Ave.
• I Street reconstruction from Sackett Ave. to First St.
Additionally, the department was awarded funding last year, which will be used for the following future projects:
• Funding from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program, to provide bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping for Oak Street.
• Funding from CDOT’s Safe Routes to School and Multi-Modal Improvements Fund programs, which will improve sidewalks along U.S. 50, Holman Avenue, Stryker Trail and pedestrian crossings along U.S. 50.
