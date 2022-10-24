Bike team takes fifth at league championship

Senior Jackson Karls perseveres at the State Championship Mountain Bike meet. Karls had his rear brake lever fall off his bike, but toughed it out and finished 81st with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 59 seconds.

 Courtesy photo

The Salida Mountain Bike Team weathered misfortune to conquered at the Colorado Mountain Biking League State Championship in Glenwood Springs, placing fifth overall in division 1, the largest of categories. 

The event was supposed to cover Saturday and Sunday, but due to winter weather, all of the races were pushed to Saturday. 

