Colorado TINTS (Theater In NonTraditional Spaces) will celebrate the designation of A Church, 419 D St., as part of the National Votes for Women Trail at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 with a production of “Mother! The Story of Mother Jones” at A Church.
Jan Justis stars as Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, “The Most Dangerous Woman in America.”
Colorado TINTS is Salida’s newest theater company and was created to spark social change by bringing under-reported stories to the public through theater and bringing theater to audiences in nontraditional spaces like churches, parks, parlors, schools, etc.
The location of the performance at A Church was selected because on Sept. 13, 1893, Carrie Chapman Catt spoke at the church, which was then the First Baptist Church, in support of the women’s suffrage referendum that allowed women to vote.
“Mother” Jones was 10 years old when she emigrated to America from Ireland with her family in the 1840s. Widowed, bereaved and incarcerated, she rose above her personal tragedy, fueling the pain from her own struggles to help working-class families throughout the United States. The 70-minute one-woman show follows her journey from a gentleman’s wife in Memphis to becoming known as the most dangerous woman n America.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for ages 12 and younger. The show is appropriate for ages 10 and older.
Audience safety is taken seriously, so the producers ask that you only consider attending if you are fully vaccinated, and please take a mask.
