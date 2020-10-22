U.S. stocks closed down today, with mixed sector performance.
Communication services led the market on internet strength, and the energy sector lagged as West Texas Intermediate crude fell.
A merger of oil and gas producers was announced today as Pioneer Natural Resources confirmed it is purchasing Parsley Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.
The Federal Reserve’s October Beige Book reported that economic activity continued to grow at slight to modest levels, with new and existing housing seeing steady demand and with manufacturing activity rising modestly.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with more than 800 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $12.80 to $1,928.20, and crude oil prices fell $1.67 to $37.87 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury little changed at 1.62 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.82 percent.
