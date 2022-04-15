The Salida school board approved an updated fee agreement with the law office of Riley Selleck LLC at its Tuesday meeting.
Selleck is representing Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo on a misdemeanor charge stemming from a Sept. 23 incident at the school.
Trujillo, who remains on paid administrative leave, also faces a related felony charge from a Feb. 9 incident in which he allegedly erased content from a cellphone that was the subject of a police search warrant.
Salida School District is not paying for Trujillo’s defense in that matter.
In other business, the school board approved the consent agenda, which included contracts for the superintendent, administrative director, teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses.
The contract for high school principal was not included in the consent agenda.
Also approved was the capital wish list and operational wish list as recommended by Superintendent David Blackburn and district Business Manager Shiela Moore.
Moore presented both lists in detail to the board for discussion, and both were approved with some inclusions.
In discussion, the board heard a detailed report on Horizons Exploratory Academy from HEA and Crest Academy Principal Kristie Servis.
Servis reported that recent testing shows growth for HEA students.
She said the school is expecting an increase in student count from 35 to 40 next year.
May 5 is slated for the school’s spring “walkabout,” where students present long-term projects. The school will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m.
HEA graduation ceremonies will take place May 20 at Salida SteamPlant.
Blackburn told the board a conversation involving himself, board President Joe Smith, board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit, Salida Mayor Dan Shore, City Administrator Drew Nelson and Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson was encouraging and opened up lines of communication better regarding the emergency operations plan for the schools.
Blackburn said he hoped to meet with Johnson in the next week to take a look at the school resource officer program.
Blackburn also said discussions are underway between the fire department and police department for more clarity about evacuation plans, alarms and how that should work in the schools.
A report on concurrent enrollment was presented by Blackburn. The study was part of his dissertation for a doctorate in education.
He said the two main themes he wanted to explore with his research were how kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education link up and inclusivity.
Blackburn said statistics show students must have something beyond high school, whether academic or vocational, for 90 percent of the jobs available these days.
One thing that helps kids achieve that is dual or concurrent enrollment while in high school.
A related discussion focused on revision of graduation requirements for Salida High School students.
Blackburn said he would like to raise the number of credits from 24 to 28 and include such classes as personal financial literacy and how money works in the economy.
Potential changes would go into effect for the next freshman class if adopted.
