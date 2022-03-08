Aspire Tours will present its application to Chaffee County commissioners and appeal a decision on a limited impact review at the regular commissioners meeting today.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., but the Aspire Tours portion is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County public affairs officer, stated in a press release the meeting will be conducted virtually only, with no in-person public participation.
Members of the public who are interested in sharing input during the meeting, including on the Aspire Tours application topic, will be invited to do so during public comment periods and asked to keep their comments to a maximum of three minutes.
There will be a lunch break from noon to 12:30 p.m. after which the Aspire Tours appeal will continue.
Also on the agenda for commissioners is consideration of an appeal of an administrative decision for a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220, continued from the March 1 meeting.
Other projects to be presented for consideration include the Fisher heritage water subdivision exemption at 18205 U.S. 285, Nathrop; the Brown heritage water subdivision exemption at 7319 U.S. 285, Salida; and the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption for property at 9540 W. U.S. 50, Salida.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a bid contractor recommendation for the CR 371 tunnels rehabilitation project.
Consideration of a proclamation in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression is also on the agenda.
Items under the consent agenda are:
• Designating the eight days in June under the County Recreational In-Channel Diversion (RICD) when water rights for the RICD shall be 1,800 cubic feet per second.
• Adopting a resolution to approve the land use code text amendment amending Sections 5.2.3 A, F& I of the code, for certified mailings, approved by the board Feb. 15.
• Approving the amendment to the contract with Wold for the sketch design of the Northern Chaffee County EMS/Public Safety Building.
• Approving the resolution for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat.
Participants and observers may join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 346-248-7799 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543.
The meeting will also be live-streamed at https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/Web/Player.aspx?id=727.
County commissioners and other boards and commissions will continue to conduct public meetings virtually over the Zoom platform through March.
Helmke said the county plans to return to a hybrid in-person meeting format with virtual option beginning in April.
