John Alter won the championship flight this weekend at the Chaffee County Golf Open, shooting a 211 gross with a -4 handicap.
Rick J. Shovald placed second, carding 213, and Marcus Scanga placed third scoring 217.
“It was a great tournament with great weather,” Salida Golf Club pro Dow Steward said. “They were a real jovial group of guys.”
More than 50 golfers attended the tournament, although a few had to drop out over the course of the weekend.
Aaron Pearson won the president’s flight carding 220, followed by Matthew McIntyre with 226 and Dave Chelf hit 236.
The flights are divided by golf handicap, with the best ten golfers in the championship flight, then the next ten in the presidents flight, on down.
Marc Martellaro won the first flight with 250, Kent Cookson scored 254 and Lawrence Ramirez hit 258.
Gene Hidel won the second flight carding 253, Forrest Jenkins shot 262 and Ross Bender hit 266.
The Witty flight golfers, are scored on net scores rather then gross, with Kelly O’Conner scoring 240, Don Hayes carded 233 and Seth Watson scored 239.
