Little Blue Creek construction to affect travel

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced new information on roadway impacts at the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project for the week of April 10-16.
The project is on U.S. 50 between mileposts 123 and 127, a press release stated.
Monday: From 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., the area is open to one lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. No loads more than 10 feet wide or 80 feet long. Plan for delays of around 35-45 minutes. No nighttime closures.
Tuesday: From 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. restrictions are the same as Monday. From 2-4:30 p.m. the road is closed to all traffic for rock blasting. From 4:30-7:30 p.m. it is open to one lane of alternating traffic.
On Tuesday through Thursday nights, from 7:30 p.m.- 6:30 a.m., closures will be in place for rock work.
Wednesday-Friday: From 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. restrictions and delays will be the same as Monday.
Friday-April 17: The roadway will be open to two-way traffic with no delays beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday through 8:30 a.m. Monday with no width or length restrictions.
CDOT urges travelers to use caution when traveling through the project and be prepared for delays up to 1 hour.
The improvements include realignment and widening U.S. 50 to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot-wide paved shoulders. CDOT states the work is essential to improve safety for motorists traveling through Little Blue Creek Canyon, which currently has narrow lanes and sharp turns.
