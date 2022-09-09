Sun Bus to make stop, free skin checks in Salida

The Sun Bus, a nonprofit organization funded by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and local businesses, will make a stop in Salida Sept. 16 to give free skin checks.

Partnering with local dermatologists, the sun bus provides free skin checks, sunscreen, educational materials and tools to evaluate current UV exposure, a press release stated.  

