Sun Bus to make stop, free skin checks in Salida

The Sun Bus, a nonprofit organization funded by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and local businesses, will make a stop in Salida Sept. 16 to give free skin checks.
Partnering with local dermatologists, the sun bus provides free skin checks, sunscreen, educational materials and tools to evaluate current UV exposure, a press release stated.
The bus will park outside Epiphany Dermatology, 925 Rush Drive, and the checks will be performed by a board-certified dermatologist from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.
Screenings will take place in one of two private exam rooms on the bus and can include specific examination of concerning spots or lesions, evaluation of a skin condition or an upper and/or lower body skin check.
Volunteer staff will also provide educational materials about skin cancer, sun exposure and proper sun protection along with free samples of sunscreen and a UV lamp so individuals can see how well their sunscreen works to block harmful rays.
The Sun Bus started five years ago in Colorado, and through donations from the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and local businesses, it travels to rural towns across Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to provide care.
