Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Debra Norby, 60, of Poncha Springs, Dec. 18 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Donald Gary Dederick, 60, of Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 17, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Bernadette Dederick, 52, of Commerce City, was arrested Dec. 17, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Uriah Busse, 29, was arrested Dec. 17, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Jacob Lee Phillips, 25, of Fort Collins, was arrested Dec. 17, on a charge of obstructing a criminal investigation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amanda Faye Schlitt, 28, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 16, on charges of domestic violence, harassment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol (per se). She was held without bond.
Jeremy Wayne Washburn, 45, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 16, on charges of criminal mischief – private and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
