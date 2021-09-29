An error made by the Chaffee County Court Clerks’ office necessitated the recall of copies of the redacted arrest warrant affidavit in the case against Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo.
In one instance, the first name of the minor involved in the incident was not redacted from the document before it was made available to the public.
Dana Petri, Chaffee County Combined Court clerk contacted entities which had obtained copies of the affidavit and asked that those copies be destroyed and provided a fully redacted version.
“The court apologizes for any inconvenience this might of caused. It is the utmost importance of the courts to protect any minor’s name in all court pleadings/filings before sending out to the public,” Petri wrote.
The school board has scheduled an executive session for Tuesday to discuss Trujillo’s charges and Blackburn’s actions.
Dean Cory Sheffel is serving as acting SHS principal.
In a press release the school board said Blackburn is “on a perviously scheduled and approved vacation through Tuesday.”
