Salida Museum calendars return

After a three-year hiatus, mostly due to COVID-19, the Salida Museum has a new 2024 calendar, created by Salida Museum Board President Bob Campbell.
The calendar, called the Postcard Edition, features hand-colored photos of postcards from the museum’s collection of Heart of the Rockies history, beginning with an early-day photo of F Street in January.
Among other postcards are a view of Salida from Tenderfoot Mountain with the Monte Cristo Hotel showing prominently in the center and one of the F Street bridge taken in 1908. Some postcards had messages and addresses, which are shown on the date pages of the calendar.
The calendar sells for $15 and is available at Salida Museum, The HodgePodge, The Mixing Bowl, Old Log Cabin Antiques, Salida Five & Dime, Fat Tees and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
