The Central Colorado Climate Coalition will host a family-friendly Earth Day Celebration Friday in Salida with a parade and a variety of other activities.
The event will kick off at noon with the Parade of the Species marching through downtown to Riverside Park, where community service projects and an afternoon of live music, performances by Salida Circus, educational presentations, more than 20 community partner booths, kids’ activities, food trucks and refreshments will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.
Anyone who wants to participate in the parade, in costume of a favorite creature or not, should gather by 11:30 a.m. at Alpine Park. Endangered species signs will be available for marchers, along with yellow sunflower umbrellas to signify support for the people of Ukraine.
Box of Bubbles is leading costume-making workshops with recycled materials leading up to the event. Call Ken Brandon at 719-539-7443 for details.
Community groups who would like to take part in the parade can visit www.climatecolorado.com for details.
“We really wanted this Earth Day celebration to give participants and our organization a chance to walk their talk,” Angie Thompson, community organizer for the Climate Coalition, said in a press release.
“We are excited to offer two different opportunities for community service, a zero waste trash setup, compostable cups and a chance for local nonprofits and green businesses to do their important public outreach work.”
To encourage reusable water bottle use, a public water station will be in the park, provided by the City of Salida in cooperation with Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water.
Before the parade, from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a riverside trash cleanup at Riverside Park for volunteers to remove accumulated trash and debris.
The public is also encouraged to take their old denim and shoes to the event, in an effort to recycle and divert hundreds of pounds of textile waste from the landfill. Old cotton jeans, coats, denim scraps and shoes can be taken to the Central Colorado Climate Coalition festival booth to be recycled into insulation and playground equipment. Donations of large boxes to be filled and sent to recyclers will also be accepted. Learn more at https://www.zappos.com/about/zappos-for-good/recycle.
The entertainment lineup was still being put together at press time, but will include Salida Circus, live musical groups, River Tribe drum and dance ensemble, informational booths, a community e-bike ride, demonstrations and activities for children.
Speakers will include County Commissioner Keith Baker, who will address the Sustainable Development Plan project awaiting approval and the pending Chaffee County Land Use Code update.
B1 Energy, a newly formed company proposing an innovative recycling facility at the county landfill, will share its plans with the public and seek support.
“We hope every visitor leaves the festival armed with new information about how they can be taking part in the climate movement,” Thompson said. “From encouraging kids to compost food waste with worms, to educating adults on local sustainability policies that need their support, everyone can walk away with something that leads to action on climate change.”
Thompson said Central Colorado Climate Coalition is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, and the annual Earth Day Celebration is a service to the community. The group is required to pay for rental of city facilities and parade support, taking care of trash and recycling and staffing the event.
For more information on volunteering at the event or supporting Earth Day with monetary or in-kind donations, visit www.climatecolorado.com.
