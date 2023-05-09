You can see the people in the stands perk up when “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses starts to blare from the loudspeakers at Marvin Park. It can only mean one thing: Salida High School senior Nate Yeakley is coming up to bat.
“Nate Yeakley might be one of the best, if not the best, hitter in our league right now,” coach Ken Skipper said.
Yeakley, who started playing baseball when he was 4 or 5 years old, never struck out his junior year and currently has a hitting average somewhere in the neighborhood of .650. For comparison, professional baseball player Ty Cobb, who many consider to be the best hitter in the game, had a lifetime hitting average of .366.
Yeakley has gotten on base at least once every game this year, until Saturday.
Saturday, Yeakley was turkey hunting.
The team wasn’t scheduled to play but ended up with a makeup game after a screw-up sent the Spartans to La Junta, while the Tigers showed up in Salida. But Yeakley had already made plans, and he didn’t want to break them, even if it meant breaking his streak.
Yeakley’s been making a lot of big decisions lately.
After playing as starter on the Salida basketball team that made it all the way to the state championship, where he averaged 11.2 points per game, and having one of the hottest bats in the league, Yeakley said he’s decided not to play pursue sports in college, beyond maybe intramural games.
He will be heading to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where his brother attends. He doesn’t know what he wants to study yet, but he said he was excited for the new chapter in his life.
But he’s still got plenty of baseball to play this season.
The Spartans had two mercy rule wins Thursday when they dominated the Woodland Park Panthers 10-0, 12-2 in a doubleheader at home.
Salida shut the Panthers down in the fifth inning, after putting up three in the fourth and another seven in the fifth.
The second game saw the Spartan sluggers up 6-0 at the top of the sixth inning, when the Panthers were able to put in two, but Salida knocked in another six for the 12-2 finish.
The Spartans split their doubleheader Saturday against La Junta, winning the first game 19-1 and losing the second 23-13.
Skipper said it all came down to pitching. Sophomore Brody Hudson pitched the first game and only gave up two walks, while the team played strong defense.
Offensively, after a home run by sophomore Anthony Taverna in the first, the Spartans went off in the third, scoring 18 runs.
“They played really well in that first game and hit the ball well too,” Skipper said.
The second game saw Salida give up a lot of runs, with 12 walks and a hit batter, and 11 of those guys scoring, Skipper said.
These were the teams fourth and fifth games in a week, which is a lot of a high school team, which is limited on the number of pitches that a pitcher can throw.
Skipper said having Yeakley out was tough as well.
One highlight of the game, Skipper said, was the face of freshman Matthew Edgington after getting his first base hit.
“The smile on his face was worth the trip,” Skipper said.
After the pair of doubleheaders, the team is 8-9 overall and 5-3 in the Tri-Peaks League, which puts them in third place.
They will get a chance at revenge on the Buena Vista Demons, to whom they lost 6-5 on May 2 in BV, when they face them at home at 4 p.m. today.
