You can see the people in the stands perk up when “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses starts to blare from the loudspeakers at Marvin Park. It can only mean one thing: Salida High School senior Nate Yeakley is coming up to bat.

“Nate Yeakley might be one of the best, if not the best, hitter in our league right now,” coach Ken Skipper said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.