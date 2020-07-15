Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Chaffee County planning and zoning commission held a joint meeting Monday to discuss items pertaining to projects in Poncha Springs.
A public hearing was held in regards to the Little River Ranch Homeowners association request to rezone the HOA’s pavilion site from CS (civic space) to T3 (sub-urban zone) with the intent to change the use from “neighborhood center” to residential.
After discussion and input from HOA members, the planning and zoning board recommended to the Poncha Springs trustees to approve the request, pending the results of an HOA election on the issue.
In other business, a lengthy discussion regarding the zoning on an annexation petition submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for a 4.25 acre parcel owned by Paul Moltz.
The parcel is located east of Tailwind Village subdivision, south of U.S. 50 and north of Little River Ranch in a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County.
Much of the discussion centered on density and distribution of retail and residential spaces within the planned community, varying between less density and the need for a park to the need for apartment housing and retail spaces to accommodate for the future.
After about an hour and half, the trustees voted 4-2 to approve the zoning plan as laid out to move forward with the process of annexation.
Town administrator Brian Berger said specific conditions of the zoned areas can be added later in the actual annexation agreement.
At the request of Salida School District, Poncha Springs trustees unanimously approved the lot consolidation for 310-312 Hulbert Ave. The property is part of the district’s Spartan Heights project.
Trustees also unanimously approved renewal of a liquor license for Vino Salida.
