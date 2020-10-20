Public meetings for the Nestlé 1041 permit begin today and Larry Lawrence, Nestlé regional manager for the western region along with other representatives will present their case at 5 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Nestlé North America Waters owns a spring in the Ruby Mountain area of the Arkansas River which they use for Arrowhead bottled water.
“Our 1041 permit with conditions was specifically designed to conserve and protect Ruby Mountain Springs and the surrounding geography and ecology while allowing us to meet customer demand,” Lawrence said.
“We have been in compliance of those conservation and protection requirements and conditions.
“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to restore the spring site, provide quality fishing access along the Arkansas River and maintain the beauty of the area.”
Lawrence said that one of the ways they have been working to protect the area is by setting up a conservation easement of the land.
“Over the last twelve years, we consulted with many land trusts and organizations that hold conservation easements, and in 2018 we felt that Colorado Parks & Wildlife would be the most appropriate partner for us,” Lawrence said.
“Part of that process involved negotiating a property line adjustment with the Jacobsen family adjacent to our springs property, so that we would be able to have one contiguous piece of land to place in a conservation easement.
“Since that land swap was approved in spring 2019, we have followed the conservation easement process required by the State of Colorado, and are on the tail end of the process.
“Our application for the easement was submitted to CPW in January 2020.
“Once they vote to accept the donation the last step is final approval by the Capital Development Committee of the Colorado General Assembly.”
Lawrence said that in the 11 years since the original application was approved, they have met all of the conditions of the permit except for 2018-2019, then the requirement for Nestlé to hire at least 50 percent of their drivers from the county, when they dipped down to “47 or 48 percent.”
They informed the county about this lack of compliance, and have been following best business practices to meet the requirement.
When asked about the rumor that Nestlé North America Waters or the site might be sold, Lawrence said that rumor wasn’t correct.
He said that in January, the parent company Nestlé began a strategic review for their assets.
“Under strategic review, we will continue our normal operations, while the company collects information,” Lawrence said. “Nothing has really changed for us.”
When asked how Nestlé is working to reduce or reuse their plastic bottles, Lawrence said, “We fully support meaningful solutions to the reduction of carbon emissions, reduction of virgin plastics and smart recycling initiatives.
“Our PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles were never meant to be thrown away. They were designed to be recycled and reused to make other bottles.”
He said Nestlé donated $6 million to the Closed Loop Infrastructure Fund to help increase recycling capabilities throughout the county.
He said earlier in the year Nestlé provided thousands of bottles to a distillery in Denver for use in making hand sanitizer.
Lawrence said they added a blue dye to their bottle making process, creating “Blue Bottles” so they wouldn’t be mistaken for water. He said projects like this were created all over the country.
“We are taking a brand-by-brand approach to integrating PET into our packaging,” Lawrence said.
“Currently, in the West, all single-serve bottles of Arrowhead Brand Mountain Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water produced in California are made with 50 percent recycled plastic.
“Our delivery trucks are also net carbon zero trucks as well.”
