In recent weeks private businesses, state and local government have reacted to increased numbers of COVID-19 positive cases and the Delta variant by adopting strategies to protect employees and the public.
Gov. Jared Polis announced in a press release July 30 that all unvaccinated state employees must begin serial testing and continue mask-wearing indoors in public spaces.
Polis and department leaders informed state staff of the policy change for state workers due to newly released information about the Delta variant and the rise in community spread across the country.
Regular serial testing will be free and required twice weekly, and will apply to all state workers except those with verified vaccination status. Proof of testing and results must then be submitted to human resources and tracked facility by facility.
Once employees are determined to be fully vaccinated, the employee is no longer required to submit proof of the twice-weekly surveillance testing.
Meanwhile, Colorado is continuing the requirement of unvaccinated employees to wear a mask in indoor public areas and around others in the workplace.
Locally, Bill Vogrin, southeast region public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and Salida’s CPW office are “strictly following the governor’s guidelines for COVID vaccinations and those who are not vaccinated.”
He said the state human resource department is currently putting together a plan related to the governor’s announcement. CPW has until Sept. 20 to put that plan into practice.
Another state department that will be affected by the order locally is the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Matt Inzeo, communications director for CDOT, said, “We are looking at and working through how the process will work in some of our more remote facilities.” He said CDOT would use the time between now and September to iron out details.
In other local sectors of government, Chaffee County announced Wednesday that commissioners will begin alternating regular meetings between Salida and Buena Vista again for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions required they move to virtual meetings in March 2020.
Beth Helmke, county public affairs officer, said the decision to resume in-person meetings was made at the beginning of July.
However, the county is monitoring COVID-19 and may make the decision to return to virtual meetings if local transmission rates increase.
She said the county requires unvaccinated employees to wear a mask.
In addition, the county continues to encourage unvaccinated employees to vaccinate while also encouraging employees at private businesses in Chaffee County to vaccinate. Encouragement comes in the form of education and making vaccinations effortless, she said.
The Chaffee County Public Health Department offers mobile services to offices and places of work, vaccinating several employees at a time, Helmke said. The phone number to schedule a vaccination is 719-539-4510.
The Salida Ranger District office is open, but the visitor center is not, Angie Krall, U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District acting ranger, said. Business is still being conducted curbside or on the phone.
She said new direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, out of an abundance of caution, is adjusting policy to wearing masks in the office and in vehicles due to an uptick in cases.
She said in July they were “happy” to open the visitor center. However, due to a couple of breakthrough cases in Region 2, Krall said they decided to close the office again.
“It was fantastic,” Krall said about opening in July. But after closing again, she said, “We miss the public and that face-to-face interaction. We are adjusting and we hope to adjust again.”
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is adapting as well.
Given we are in the level yellow, concern, via the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the hospital is implementing changes, Allison Gergley, HRRMC director of public relations, said.
The hospital is allowing one visitor per patient per day at any given time during visiting hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any person coming in after hours or on the weekend must enter through the emergency department and be screened upon entry.
Active screenings are being performed at all entrances across all facilities. This includes a series of questions about symptoms, exposure to any COVID-positive people in the last 10 days and a temperature check.
The hospital café is open to patient family members and visitors in a to-go capacity and the dining hall space is reserved for staff only. The public is not allowed to use the café.
“Masks or face coverings are still required upon entering our facilities,” she said.
As of Thursday morning Chaffee County reported 43 cases during the past 14 days with a positivity rate of 6.01 percent.
