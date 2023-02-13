CPW finds avian flu in bear, mountain lion

A black bear snoops around a garbage can. A bear from Huerfano COunty has found to have avian influenza in October.

 

 CPW courtesy photy

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it has identified several cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in free-ranging wildlife. 

A black bear from Huerfano County was affected by the disease in October, a skunk from Weld County was found to be positive for the disease in November, and a mountain lion that died in Gunnison County was recently confirmed to have the disease, a CPW press release stated. 

