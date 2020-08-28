U.S. equities ended mixed Thursday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 up and the NASDAQ down.
The financial sector led the broader market, while communications lagged.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell mentioned the central bank will now seek to achieve a 2 percent average inflation target.
Weekly initial jobless claims came in around one million for the week ending August 22.
Corporate news was relatively light as a few more companies reported earnings.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was lower, with just over than 775 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $6.20 to $1,775.80, and crude oil prices fell $2.50 to $37.87 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.50 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.75 percent.
