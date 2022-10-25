Dog food catches fire at Silver Ridge Lodge

A Salida Fire Department firefighter prepares to enter a room at the Silver Ridge Lodge on U.S. 50 Wednesday after smoke was reported. Assistance was also provided by Salida Police Department, Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies and Chaffee County Fire Protection District.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida Fire Department responded to reports of smoke Wednesday at the Silver Ridge Lodge on U.S. 50.

Fire Capt. Chris Bainbridge said the fire started from a burner on a stove in a kitchen, which caught a bag of dog food on fire, before spreading up the cabinets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.