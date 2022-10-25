Dog food catches fire at Silver Ridge Lodge

The Salida Fire Department responded to reports of smoke Wednesday at the Silver Ridge Lodge on U.S. 50.
Fire Capt. Chris Bainbridge said the fire started from a burner on a stove in a kitchen, which caught a bag of dog food on fire, before spreading up the cabinets.
There was smoke and fire damage in the original room and some smoke damage in an adjacent room.
Traffic on U.S. 50, which runs in front of the hotel, was disrupted for about 15-20 minutes, to reroute around the scene.
Kenny Hooston happened to be driving by when the smoke erupted from the roof of the hotel.
“When I pulled up, the police were right behind me,” Hooston said. “There was billowing smoke, a lot of it. The fire department showed up just a minute or two later; they got there really quick. And you (The Mountain Mail) showed up two minutes later taking pictures. I was surprised at how fast everyone got here.”
Hooston said he had pulled over so his kids could watch the fire before heading to soccer practice.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies and Salida Police Department officers were also on hand to assist.
