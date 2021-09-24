by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy released the 129-page arrest warrant affidavit for Barry Morphew, 53, at noon Monday.
The release of the affidavit, which was issued May 4, followed completion of a preliminary hearing Sept. 17, at which Murphy determined there was probable cause to continue to trial in the alleged May 9, 2020, murder of Morphew’s wife, Suzanne Morphew.
The defense argued that release of the affidavit would “decimate” Morphew’s right to a fair trial and would increase the risk of a tainted jury pool.
Murphy denied the request, saying court records in criminal cases are presumed to be accessible to the public.
He said with the media coverage that had already occurred during the preliminary hearing, “the meat of this case has been heard by the public.”
The affidavit, compiled by Alex Walker IV, 11th Judicial District chief criminal investigator, details the evidence against Morphew collected during almost a year of investigation by law enforcement entities including Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The affidavit includes material from interviews conducted with Morphew; daughters Mallory and Macy; other family members; Jeff Libler, with whom Suzanne Morphew allegedly had an affair; and other local witnesses regarding the events leading up to Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance.
“Based on the interviews, information and evidence collected to date, Suzanne’s husband, Barry, violated Colorado Revised Statutes § 18-3-102 1(a) by committing murder in the first degree, §18-8-610 tampering with physical evidence and §18-8-306 attempt to influence a public servant and took affirmative steps to conceal the murder in the months following,” the affidavit stated.
Interview statements relate marital strife between the couple.
An extramarital affair between Suzanne and Libler, an old high school friend, was also investigated.
Initial suspicions that Suzanne might have left of her own accord were countered by record checks done by FBI and local law enforcement, which “indicate as of April 30, 2021, that Suzanne has not used a credit card, nor her Social Security number, nor has she been contacted by law enforcement, not flown on a plane, not crossed a national border, not established utilities or housing, nor otherwise continued in her normal pattern of life for over 355 days. Based on legal supposition, Suzanne Morphew, based on this lack of proof of life, is deceased,” the affidavit stated.
Apparent discrepancies in Barry Morphew’s actions before and after his wife’s disappearance and his statements to law enforcement in subsequent interviews form the backbone of the affidavit.
“Barry’s involvement in Suzanne’s disappearance and death can be organized into the initial scene and interviews; Suzanne’s affair and her attempts to leave him; Barry’s early statements to CBI from May through June 2020; the evidence recovered by law enforcement; witness statements; and Barry’s statements to the FBI in 2021, where he tangentially describes what happened to Suzanne when he is shown evidence in the case,” Walker stated.
A month-long jury trial in the case is set for May 2-June 1.
