HRRMC receives donation from Collegiate Peaks Bank

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation received a donation of $2,780 in February from Collegiate Peaks Bank.
The donation funds are allocated towards a scholarship recently renamed for longtime community member Charles “Charlie” Forster.
Forster, who died in January, served as chair on the Foundation board for more than 15 years.
“Charlie was passionate about the hospital and the HRRMC Foundation,” said Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation Director. “We are grateful for the contributions he made in both time and resources, and we want to give to the future of healthcare in his name.”
Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to current college students who plan to continue their studies in a healthcare field during the 2021 fall semester and who maintain a minimum 3.2 grade point average.
Applicants must live or have lived in the Salida Hospital District, Westcliffe School District or Saguache School District.
Additional details and scholarship application will be available at www.hrrmc.com/hrrmc-foundation beginning in mid-March.
Donations to the Charles J. Forster Scholarship can be sent to the HRRMC Foundation, P.O. Box 429, Salida, Colorado 81201.
