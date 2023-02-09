Cottonwood Pass traffic numbers were down for the second year in a row in 2022.
Data collected on two radar speed limit signs near Rainbow Lake shows that since 2020 westbound traffic on Cottonwood Pass has declined slightly.
In 2020, 151,895 vehicles headed west toward the Gunnison County side of the pass, that number dropped to 136,624 in 2021 and 136,496 in 2022, a decrease of 15,399.
Eastbound traffic, toward Buena Vista, saw a slight increase from 144,939 in 2020 to 149,385 in 2021 or an increase of 4,446. Those numbers came back down in 2022 to 144,942 or a decrease of 4,443 from 2021.
Overall, total traffic counts have gradually declined by 14,652 vehicles since 2020.
During 2020, 296,090 vehicles traversed the pass. In 2021 numbers fell to 286,090 and 2022 to 281,438.
Labor Day brought the largest crowds each year, reaching a daily average of 3,567.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge started collecting data on Cottonwood Pass in August 2019 after the completion of the Cottonwood Pass paving project that now extends down the Gunnison County side.
