Barry Morphew, who faces a charge of first-degree murder and lesser charges in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Thursday for a status conference.
The main focus of the proceedings was to address motions filed by defense and prosecuting attorneys regarding discovery and witness statements.
Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set a combination preliminary hearing and proof-evident, presumption-great hearing for Aug. 9-10 and 23-24.
Morphew’s attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen of Denver, are expected to file at the same time a motion to address a separate case, in which Morphew is charged with forgery and offenses relating to mail ballots.
Morphew remains in custody at Chaffee County Detention Center.
