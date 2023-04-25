Demonstrators march in Walk for Life Saturday

United in their support for life, about 35 people of varied denominations joined in a Walk for Life Saturday afternoon that was sponsored by the St. Joseph Respect For Life Committee.
Following the walk participants gathered at St. Joseph Parish Center for refreshments and to hear guest speaker Julie Bailey, Respect Life coordinator with the Diocese of Colorado Springs, who spoke on “Moms Walking with Moms in Need,” a program of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on help for moms to see their pregnancy as good news and “not the message our government and culture is giving her.”
(0) comments
