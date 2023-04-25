Demonstrators march in Walk for Life Saturday

About 35 people of varied denominations make their way down E Street Saturday afternoon in a Walk for Life to show support for life. The event was sponsored by St. Joseph Respect Life Committee.

 

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

United in their support for life, about 35 people of varied denominations joined in a Walk for Life Saturday afternoon that was sponsored by the St. Joseph Respect For Life Committee.

Following the walk participants gathered at St. Joseph Parish Center for refreshments and to hear guest speaker Julie Bailey, Respect Life coordinator with the Diocese of Colorado Springs, who spoke on “Moms Walking with Moms in Need,” a program of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on help for moms to see their pregnancy as good news and “not the message our government and culture is giving her.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.