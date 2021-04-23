It seems some local pets are finding and eating harmful items while walking, hiking or camping with their owners.
Dr. Wendy Elbert, veterinarian at Animal Care Center in Poncha Springs, said there are plenty of pesky items that pets find while out and about.
“Oftentimes, it is leftover/rotting food. Unfortunately, the majority of the time we don’t know what the pet has consumed. Animal feces is a common item that is known to be consumed on walks or hikes. We have also seen drug intoxications,” Elbert said.
Although the majority of the calls or visits to Animal Care Center are for gastrointestinal issues, Elbert said they do get some inquiries that fall into the toxin/intoxicated category.
Daisy, an 11-year-old, 40-pound wheaten terrier of Poncha Springs, fell ill during a hike Saturday afternoon off CR 250 near Blank’s Cabin.
Daisy’s owner, Mary Gage, said Daisy ate something that made her seem intoxicated.
“We hiked for two hours. I first noticed when we got back to the car. She was having a hard time standing there,” Gage said.
She said Daisy threw up once in the car on the way home. It is Gage’s understanding that dogs don’t consume alcohol, but would “eat some kind of edible with THC in it.”
Elbert said dog owners should be extra mindful that THC or CBD products might be left behind at campsites or on the trail.
“If we are able to get the pet in the clinic and induce emesis quickly, we often find the product or casings,” Elbert said.
Laura Bussing, Gone to the Dogs training director, advises that dog owners keep their dog on a leash at all times to prevent pets from eating things they shouldn’t be eating.
Elbert agreed with Bussing.
“I frequently tell my clients to keep their pet on a leash while hiking or on a walk. Additionally, if their pet is one of those super quick snaggers, I’ll recommend a basket muzzle to prevent them from consuming something they shouldn’t,” she said.
Elbert said if your dog does get ahold of something that results in the dog acting dizzy or intoxicated, head to a clinic as soon as possible. “Many toxins can cause seizures and death if left untreated,” she said.
Gage said this is the second time Daisy has eaten something in the woods that made her sick and “drunk.”
Daisy and Gage would like to remind nature users to be careful and not lose anything harmful, like a THC edible, while on the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.