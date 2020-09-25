Dear Editor:
When Salida saw 10 inches of wet snow on Sept. 8-9, it caught nearly everyone by surprise. Instead of dealing with irrigating the lawn we had to dig out snow shovels.
The Salida Public Works Department responded very quickly and extremely efficiently. On Wednesday morning, roads were plowed and cones set up where branches had fallen on sidewalks.
Public Works crews immediately began to clear city parks of branches. They subcontracted local arborists to help with the overload of fallen branches.
The Public Works Department crews stopped by city residents’ homes and mulched branches that had broken off from private homes. They are offering mulch from those branches to anybody who wants free mulch to use in their yard.
They raked the parks and city property of little twigs and leaves as well as blew off sidewalk debris. Now, just 10 days after the big snow event, you can’t tell it ever happened.
We should give the entire Salida Public Works Department a huge “atta boy” and a big pat on the back. Thank you, David Lady and the whole crew.
Dennis Ridley,
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.