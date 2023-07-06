Since Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995, the nonprofit has recently reached a total gifted amount of 200 million books worldwide. The early childhood book-gifting program mails a high-quality, free book each month to children from birth to age five. Salida Sunrise Rotary’s program in Chaffee County is excited to celebrate with every child and family that has enrolled locally. The Chaffee County program launched in March of 2015, and there are currently 566 children enrolled. All children from birth until their 5th birthday who are residents of the Salida School District R-32-J or Buena Vista School District R-31 are eligible. In addition, young children in most communities in Colorado can now or will soon be able to register for this charitable program.
The Chaffee County program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is made possible because of many generous donations and grants along with support from the Imagination Library of Colorado state program. Since this program was launched locally 8 years ago, more than 1,700 local children have received more than 48,000 books. The feedback from our local families has shown the value of this program. One parent shared, “I cannot emphasize enough how incredible this program is for my family and our community! My kids love receiving books every month and they are some of their favorites often read over and over. Thank you for all that makes this possible!” Another parent said, “This program has provided books that our son is very drawn to. He brings books to everyone to read and enjoys books. I believe the exposure to reading at a young age has helped grow his imagination and curiosity. I also enjoy the bonding that comes from reading books that he picks out.”
To celebrate this global 200 million book milestone, seven enchanting Dolly bookmarks will be randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during September, International Literacy Month. Children must be enrolled by July 31, 2023 to receive Imagination Library books in September.
Seven random children in five countries who find the Dolly bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive, if they choose, a video chat with Dolly, a personalized signed letter from Dolly, an autographed photo from Dolly, and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets. The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 on behalf of the child to their Local Imagination Library Partner in their community as a thank you to who Dolly calls “the true heroes” of her program.
Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly started the Imagination Library in 1995 to serve the children of her hometown in Sevier County, Tennessee. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 2.4 million free, age-appropriate books every month to children around the world. There is never a charge to families who participate in the program and it is open to all children under the age of five in geographic areas with operating programs.
Dolly said, “I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books. It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I’m so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”
Participating in 200 Million Reasons to Celebrate is voluntary and does not affect enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. All children under five years of age who are actively enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by July 31, 2023, can participate. To learn more, visitwww.imaginationlibrary.com/200-million-books.
If you’d like to register an eligible child, forms are available atwww.SalidaSunriseRotary.org under the Imagination Library section. Families can also register their eligible children online at www.ImaginationLibrary.com/usa. For more information about Salida Sunrise Rotary's program, please contact us at salidaimaginationlibrary@gmail.com.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library:
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the premier early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 200 million free books in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. The Imagination Library mails more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring children to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
