During a special meeting Monday, Chaffee County commissioners approved resolutions to place two ballot measures on the November ballot and amended a previously approved resolution for a ballot item to be placed on the ballot by Chaffee Housing Authority.
Commissioners discussed the resolution to include a ballot question that would reallocate some of the 1.9 percent lodging tax revenue from the original use of advertising and marketing by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to the recently expanded uses of workforce housing and childcare assistance.
Those expanded uses fall under recently approved HB 22-1117, which added those aspects of enhancing visitor experience to uses for lodging tax revenue.
After discussion, commissioners agreed on a 60/40 percent allocation of funds to be placed on the ballot.
Under the ballot language not more than 60 percent of lodging tax funds would be used “to support local workforce and quality of life providing and funding affordable housing and childcare for local workers, seasonal workers and other workers in the community and enhancing visitor experience.”
The other 40 percent would be “retained by the visitors bureau for advertising and marketing.”
Commissioners went back and forth on the percentages. Commissioner Greg Felt initially favored a 50/40/10 plan that would retain 50 percent of revenue for the visitors bureau, earmark 40 percent for housing and 10 percent for childcare.
Commissioner Keith Baker favored a 70/30 plan, which would allocate 70 percent to housing and childcare and retain 30 percent for the visitors bureau.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella favored a 50/50 split between the visitors bureau and housing and childcare.
In the end the commissioners settled for the 60/40 percent allocation.
In a related move, commissioners amended the resolution consenting to the Chaffee Housing Authority seeking voter consideration for an increase in ad valorum property taxes of 3.5 mills.
The amendment changes the wording to “up to 3.5 mills” to allow flexibility as the housing authority considers its options.
Commissioners also approved a third resolution to refer the question of expanding the term limit for county commissioners from two to three terms.
The change is allowable by state statute if approved by voters.
The rest of the special meeting included a continued public hearing on the land use code update.
