City fires 30 more shells than usual for Fourth fireworks display

Salida’s Fourth of July celebration this year was a bit more normal than last year, even without a parade. Events at Riverside Park and fireworks in Salida and a morning parade in Poncha Springs put locals and visitors in the holiday mood.
The event of the evening was the fireworks display from the top of Tenderfoot Mountain, when Salida Fire Department set off more than 400 rockets.
Daniel Distel of Salida Fire Department, fireworks display operator, said, “This was the most shells we’ve ever fired in a Fourth of July show, about 30 more shells than normal.
“The entire department is involved,” he said.
Recent rains cut down on the number of brush ignitions compared to past years.
Distel said there was no worry about not having a show this year due to COVID-19 affecting the fireworks distribution system, and because of the rain the fire hazard was significantly decreased.
About $15,000 was spent on fireworks for the show, but Distel said they got about $21,000 of product because he does a lot of the work for the distributor.
The department has a multi-year contract, makes early payments, picks up the fireworks and helps in other ways, such as with other shows.
The fireworks show is funded through the city, but people can still donate toward the cost of the show at the fire department or City Hall.
Earlier in the day, local veterans’ groups, law enforcement, firefighters, businesses and others participated in the Poncha Springs parade, which began at the Salida School District bus barn on CR 120 and traveled to Halley’s Avenue.
A color guard composed of members of veterans’ groups and Boy Scout Troop 60 led the parade.
Spectators were on hand along CR 120. Kids on the route enjoyed candy handed out by parade participants.
In Salida Riverside Park was the place to be, with free entertainment provided by Salida Circus, Freedom Singers, Roundhouse Assembly and Blue Recluse.
Salida Rotary Club operated a beer garden and a hot dog and bratwurst stand. Sales benefited the organization and its scholarship funds.
Before the fireworks, a bike light parade set out at 9 p.m. to light up the streets.
