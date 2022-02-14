Colorado Mountain College grads, full-time student, compete at Beijing Winter Olympics

Three Colorado Mountain College graduates and one current student are representing the United States in the Beijing Winter Olympics.
New to the Olympic stage is CMC student Zoe Kalapos, competing in the snowboard halfpipe. The Vail resident is currently earning an associate degree at CMC Vail Valley at Edwards.
CMC graduates Alex Ferreira (ski halfpipe), Mick Dierdorff (snowboard cross) and Katie Uhlaender (skeleton) are all returning Olympians in 2022. Each was expected to be in strong contention to medal in their respective events, a CMC press release stated.
Boarder cross grad
Dierdorff is a world-class snowboard cross athletes who graduated from CMC Steamboat Springs in 2015 with an associate degree in business.
The 30-year-old Steamboat native started as a ski racer with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club but switched to snowboard cross when he was 10.
“I was deep into ski racing and I was good at it, but I wanted to try this new crazy thing,” he said about snowboard cross racing, which has been compared to roller derby on snow.
As he got older, Dierdorff consistently rose in the boarder cross ranks – he competed in his first World Cup race at 17, participated in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and won the 2019 World Championships.
Flexible education at CMC
To supplement his sports career, he took up another passion – carpentry – during the off-seasons, framing houses in Steamboat. Amidst this, attending college consistently seemed impossible. However, CMC Steamboat offered the ideal scenario.
“So many kids head straight for the state schools,” Dierdorff said. “CMC offered a better way for me to take classes as I could, mostly in the summers. It took a little longer, though it worked out well for me.”
Dierdorff said picking business as a major made sense. He said he knows he won’t be able to compete on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team forever, and though he loves working construction, he wanted to make sure he understands the business side of the building trades.
Making college a priority
Ferreira, who competes in ski halfpipe and superpipe, is an X Games gold medalist, Dew Tour champion and Olympic silver medalist. His trip to Beijing is his second Winter Games.
Ferreira will compete in the halfpipe skiing qualifier at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration at CMC Aspen this past summer. The Aspen native noted the importance of being well prepared for life with a college education.
“A college education, or any education for that matter, is important just for the fact of gaining knowledge and bettering your life and bettering your society, your community,” Ferreira said in a 2019 interview.
Olympic Winter Games legend
This is not Uhlaender’s first time sliding head first down a frozen track at 80 mph. Beijin is her fifth Olympic Winter Games. She started her skeleton career in 2006 in Toronto.
To date, her highest Olympic finish was fourth in Sochi. She also took gold in the 2012 World Championships in Lake Placid.
Uhlaender still found time to earn an associate degree from CMC Breckenridge in 2020.
“There are no words for how grateful I am for the support, understanding and encouragement I got to complete my associate degree,” Uhlaender wrote on the college’s commencement website. “CMC has taught me it is worth reaching for the stars. Even if you don’t make it, you’ll go higher than you ever expected.”
