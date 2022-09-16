Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will honor Rob and Kati Ferris of Buena Vista and Greg Justis of Salida as Club Heroes at the organization’s Great Futures Gala at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop.
Club Heroes are singled out for their exceptional service and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ vision of building great futures for the kids of Chaffee County, a press release stated.
“Rob and Katie have invested their time, talent and treasure in the Boys & Girls Club for years,” Karen Dils, emeritus and founding board member, said in the release. “They have been with us every step of the way, fully engaged, seeing the long view of how our clubs and programs impact the trajectory of a young person’s life. Their passion has inspired all of us and motivated others to support our mission.”
Justis has similarly propelled the youth development organization forward through his extensive volunteer efforts and advocacy as a former board member, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said.
“Greg began as a volunteer in our STEM program in 2010. He has shared his knowledge and passion with hundreds of our kids and teens through his signature classes. His Arkansas River monster project, known to the kids as ARMO, recreated a 30-foot dinosaur in the club’s gymnasium,” Beaulieu said.
“In 2017 Greg guided the club’s Europa Rover team to a first-place victory at The Colorado Robotics Challenge at Great Sand Dunes National Park, where they beat out multiple college-level teams.”
In addition to honoring the Club Heroes, the gala will showcase the comedic talents of Chris Voth, a nationally touring headliner who has appeared on “The Late Late Show” and “Last Comic Standing.”
The evening also features a buffet dinner, cash bar, a new video featuring club kids and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson.
Auction items include a Browns Canyon rafting trip, a side of beef from Scanga Meat, a Monarch Mountain season pass, a Cape Cod week-long stay and a Denver theater and stay experience.
“We’re excited to see everyone again at Mount Princeton,” said Beaulieu. “It will be a fun evening, thanks to our incredible sponsors and investors. We know great events attract great people.”
Space is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com. Search for “Great Futures Gala.”
For more information about business sponsorships or the event, call Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
