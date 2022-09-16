Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will honor Rob and Kati Ferris of Buena Vista and Greg Justis of Salida as Club Heroes at the organization’s Great Futures Gala at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop.

Club Heroes are singled out for their exceptional service and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ vision of building great futures for the kids of Chaffee County, a press release stated.

