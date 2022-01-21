A motions hearing for Herbert Scott was continued Tuesday following a motion filed by Scott’s attorney, Ernest Marquez.
Scott faces multiple charges in several cases related to alleged acts of sexual assault and obscenity from 2018-2020.
Several motions were to be considered at a motions hearing Tuesday, but 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said further review was necessary, and he granted Marquez’s motion to continue.
A prosecution motion to join several cases will be considered at the next hearing, set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, following evidentiary and witness-related motions hearings.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando was given until Friday to file a joinder motion.
