Salidans make honor roll at Fort Lewis
Alejandra Godina and Desmond Lau, both of Salida, were named to the Fort Lewis College Dean’s List, Spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
Edgington honored at Cal Poly
Salidan Kathryn Edgington was recently added to the California Polytechnic State University’s President’s Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The honor comes after Edgington made the school’s Dean’s Honor List for any three of the four quarters of the academic year.
The Dean’s Honors List is compiled at the end of each quarter, honoring undergraduates who completed 12 or more letter-graded units with the a 3.5 grade point average or better.
Edgington is studying biological sciences.
