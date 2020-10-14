Salida Mayor P.T. Wood denounced the ethics complaint filed against him and council member Harald Kasper Tuesday.
“This is a political hit job by two people (who haven’t lived here very long),” Wood said. “They’re p----d about the decision to move forward with affordable housing here and this was the only low cost way to attack Harald and me.”
Michelle Parmeter filed the complaint with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission.
In the complaint, Parmeter says Wood and Kasper have “violated public trust” with regards to the vacation of a portion of E. Crestone Avenue that contains city-owned sewer, and also the rezoning of land next to E. Crestone.
Parmeter also alleges that Wood and Kasper benefited financially from the city’s purchase of land from the Union Pacific Railroad for recreational use back in October of 2019.
Salida City Council voted 4-1 on Oct. 15, 2019 to approve the purchase agreement with Union Pacific for 64.43 acres in the Arkansas Hills area for $222,539.79.
Councilman Mike Bowers voted against the agreement, and Justin Critelli was absent.
The property must be used for open space or recreational purposes, according to the purchase agreement.
At the time, City Administrator Drew Nelson said the money used for the purchase would come from open space in-lieu fees, so the money has been set aside just for this type of purchase.
Wood also disclosed that he and Kasper owned property nearby during the 2019 council meeting, but after discussions with the city attorney he said they decided they weren’t affected in a way that would merit their recusals.
The full meeting can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=nc3OglPxPt=820s.
The discussion on the land purchase begins around 1 hour, 20 minutes.
As far as the affordable housing development on Crestone, council unanimously approved an ordinance to re-zone the city-owned piece of land from R-1 single family to R-2 medium density in August, and it approved ordinance 2020-11 to vacate a piece of the avenue by a 5-1 vote, with council member Mike Pollock dissenting.
Wood expressed disappointment with the ethics commission, which voted unanimously to deem the complaint non-frivolous on Aug. 18.
“It’s utterly disappointing; they took her word without any substantial investigation,” Wood said, noting the commission never contacted him or Kasper during that first phase.
After the complaint was filed, council discussed a potential conflict of interest at its Sept. 15 meeting, in letting city attorney Geoff Wilson assist Wood and Kasper relating to the complaints during an executive session.
With Wood and Kasper recusing themselves from the discussion and vote, council unanimously agreed to let Wilson defend them.
“Now we will file a motion to dismiss,” Wood said. “I’m confident that will be what happens.”
Parmeter did not respond to messages.
