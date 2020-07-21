A driver flipped his truck and trailer Friday afternoon driving on U.S. 285 in the rain, but he escaped the wreck without injuries.
The wreck happened at 5:28 p.m. near mile marker 116 in Saguache County, temporarily closing the highway’s northbound lane while the truck had to be pulled back onto the road.
Colorado State Patrol public information officer trooper Josh Lewis said the truck was heading southbound when it hit a downgrade of the road in the rain, lost control, went across the center lane, jack knifed and then went on its side.
The truck went about 60 feet off the road. It had to be pulled back on the road and later towed away.
Lewis said the official cause was exceeding a safe speed for the conditions.
The driver, a 51-year old male from Grand Junction, was issued a citation.
No other vehicles or people were involved.
