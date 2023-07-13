CCPH warns of animal transmitted diseases

As the summer progresses the threat of zoonotic disease, disease transmitted by animals, is becoming more of a concern, especially on the trails and open space used by the public.
In an effort to educate the public, Chaffee County Public Health recently posted signs at popular local trailheads and open space areas with information about animal related diseases they may encounter in the area.
CCPH stated in a press release an estimated 60 percent of known infectious diseases, and up to 75 percent of new and emerging diseases are zoonotic.
“In Colorado, cases of zoonotic diseases naturally ebb and flow based on factors like the weather, animal populations, etc. However, in general, as the climate changes, we can expect to see an increase in zoonotic diseases in Colorado just like we see in the rest of the world,” the release stated.
At the monthly meeting of the Chaffee County Board of Health Monday, CCPH Director Andrea Carlstrom reported five dog bites, a case of hantavirus and the discovery of a bat with rabies in a bat house in Chaffee County, so far this season.
A case of Lyme disease, possibly contracted in another state, was also reported.
Carlstrom said in that case the person knew enough to get tested for Lyme disease upon returning to Colorado.
“However, I do not want to undermine the trend that we are seeing more and more opportunities for tick-borne diseases here in Colorado, including Lyme disease. This person is reported to have gotten treatment locally right away.
“The positive hantavirus case has pending confirmatory testing taking place, and the state health department is taking the lead until we hear otherwise,” Carlstrom said.
In that case the person had been doing some cabin cleaning and might have come into contact with the virus then, she said.
Hantavirus is a potentially fatal respiratory disease carried by deer mice.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advises ventilating areas of accumulated dust, dirt and mouse dropping and spraying with a bleach water solution before cleaning an affected area.
Carlstrom said the bat confirmed with rabies was part of a bat house cohort. Prophylaxis was recommended to those who might have come into contact with the bat. It was also recommended to dismantle the bat house.
Carlstrom said another bat was submitted to the lab for testing and tested negative for rabies.
Upon coming across dead animals, CCPH advises staying away and contacting Colorado Parks and Wildlife or taking precautions to protect oneself from infection from animal collection. Handling wildlife is not advised.
Those with concerns can contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Mountain Shadows Animal Hospital or “when in doubt, the public can contact our department to determine which agency is the most appropriate,” Carlstrom said.
CCPH advises these safety tips to avoid zoonotic disease:
Do not touch dead animals or try to handle them.
Keep pets away from dead animals. Pets should be kept up to date on their vaccinations and protected from fleas and ticks. Consider keeping pets out of your bed.
Stay on the trails. Check yourself and your pets for ticks after every hike.
Consider wearing products containing DEET on skin and clothing and products containing permethrin on clothing to protect against ticks.
Wear mosquito repellent and clothing to cover your skin when around mosquitos.
Avoid bites and scratches by animals. If bitten by an animal, contact your doctor right away.
For more information about animal borne diseases, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/animal-related-diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.