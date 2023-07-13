Salida Boys & Girls Club members collaborated with their neighbors to the north to beat the heat Wednesday.
For the second year, the Salida club held a summer “Water Day” and for the first time collaborated on the event with the Buena Vista club.
Both the Buena Vista and Salida clubs have their own Water Day, but this event was in addition to Salida’s water day last month, Kiki Lathrop, Salida branch director, said.
Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director Brian Beaulieu drove the bus to and from Buena Vista. Beaulieu, Lathrop and Buena Vista Director Jennifer Wood were the masterminds behind the idea, Lathrop said.
“It’s great seeing all the kids hang out and not see them as kids from Buena Vista or kids from Salida,” she said. “They’re all just kids having fun.”
“This is the biggest group we’ve had so far for this,” Lathrop said. There were 142 kids – 60 from Buena Vista, 82 from Salida.
The lawn was set up with a sprinkler, Slip ’n Slide and buckets of water balloons. This year, the Salida Boys & Girls Club purchased reusable water balloons for their events. “We figured we got tired of all the balloon waste,” Lathrop said.
“It definitely makes our lives easier. We have kids who do trash cleanup, and the idea of having reusable water balloons that don’t require trash cleanup was a big selling point.”
Ari Samora, 12, Salida, said “I like how everyone’s having fun and having a great time and also getting wet on a hot day. It’s refreshing.”
Natalia Robles, 11, Buena Vista, said she attended Buena Vista’s water day last year and had participated in other collaborative events. “You get to have new opportunities to make new friends,” she said.
Every now and then, Lathrop said the club will have collaborative events like this. “Our kids get to see that they have friends other places in the county,” she said.
Lathrop said she thinks there may be two Salida water days next year in a similar fashion. “This was a fun one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.