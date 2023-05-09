The $15 million lawsuit filed by Barry Morphew against more than 20 individuals and entities in Chaffee County, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation, alleges 13 state and federal constitutional rights violations in officials’ handling of the evidence used to arrest and prosecute him.
Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the May 10, 2020, disappearance of his wife, Suzanne.
Suzanne Morphew has never been found.
The suit arises from alleged improprieties in the investigation, arrest and subsequent prosecution of Morphew.
Morphew’s trial attorney Iris Eytan stated in a press release, “Barry suffered the indignity of being wrongfully arrested, jailed and prosecuted for a crime he did not commit. We will not rest until those responsible for this miscarriage of justice are held accountable.”
Jane Byrialsen of Fisher & Byrialsen, one of three firms bringing the suit on Morphew’s behalf, said “Barry Morphew’s constitutional rights were trampled on, he and his daughters have suffered great harm, and we will not tolerate such abuses of power.”
The 185-page civil rights complaint, which includes a demand for a jury trial in the matter, alleges exculpatory evidence was left out of the original 129-page arrest affidavit, submitted as evidence in the suit, which would have reduced the likelihood of the finding of probable cause that led to Morphew’s arrest and trial.
Some of that cited evidence included unknown male DNA evidence that matched DNA profiles for out-of-state cases in the Combined DNA Index System, possibly faulty global positioning system evidence and alleged false and misleading statements regarding other evidence.
Based on some of that evidence and discovery violations on the part of the district attorney’s office, 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama dismissed all charges against Morphew April 19, 2022.
The suit also claims Morphew’s property held as evidence in the case continues to be held by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Damages cited in the suit as a result of the defendants’ conduct include Morphew being “charged, arrested and prosecuted and his property seized for a crime he did not commit.
“As a result of the defendants’ conduct, Barry spent five months in jail, approximately six more months wearing a GPS ankle monitor with severe restrictions on his movement, and almost a year defending against criminal charges.
“Barry’s name and reputation has been irreparably tarnished in Colorado and all around the country.
“Barry suffered great anguish and emotional distress, including but not limited to depression, severe anxiety, chest pain and insomnia.
The suit also claims loss of familial association with his daughters and economic losses, including the loss of his home, business and savings.
Thirteen claims for relief are listed in the suit, including:
• Malicious prosecution and unlawful detention.
• Fabrication of evidence.
• Due process violations.
• Unlawful retention of property.
• Reckless investigation.
• Misconduct of final policy makers, unconstitutional official policy and failure to train and supervise.
• Fabrication of evidence.
• False and misleading information in an arrest warrant affidavit and omission and concealment of exculpatory information.
• Conspiracy: unlawful seizure, due process and inalienable rights.
• Unlawful deprivation of property.
With the filing of the $15 million suit Morphew requests a judgment granting: “Compensatory and punitive damages, including damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of future business earnings and other pain and suffering on all claims allowed by law.
“Economic losses on all claims allowed by law.
“Special damages and/or injunctive relief including, but not limited to, requiring that the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department have required training and oversight of the sheriff and the deputies and other personnel so as to prevent similar decisions being made in the future that result in the violations of individuals’ constitutional rights and conspiracies to do so.
“An order that Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department, Chaffee County, 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and any other defendant holding his property release his property to him forthwith.”
A scheduling conference in the matter is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 29, in U.S District Court – District of Colorado (Denver), before Magistrate Judge Kristin L. Mix.
