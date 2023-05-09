The $15 million lawsuit filed by Barry Morphew against more than 20 individuals and entities in Chaffee County, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation, alleges 13 state and federal constitutional rights violations in officials’ handling of the evidence used to arrest and prosecute him.

Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the May 10, 2020, disappearance of his wife, Suzanne.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.