Outbuildings come in many shapes, sizes and degree of utility, from simple storage sheds through highly specialized barns and workshops, to guest cottages and “mother-in-law” quarters. The question is, how much do outbuildings add value and appeal to a property?
The general answer is that outbuildings have a positive effect on a property’s value, but how much depends on the type and size.
Very few of us can do without a storage shed of some description, for example.
From having a place to park the lawn mower, stash seasonal decorations or keep valuables like bikes, skis and other accoutrements of the outdoor lifestyle safe from the elements and unwelcome attention, very few buyers are going to look upon a storage shed in a negative light.
An oversized garage can fulfill the same function. Once upon a time a single-car garage used to meet most people’s storage needs.
Nowadays, even a double garage often has no space in to for its primary purpose – a place to keep a vehicle out of the elements. Campers, rafts, ATVs and motorcycles all need a home, so it is fair to say that the bigger the garage the better.
Specialized outbuildings such as barns, stables and workshops can be of benefit to some buyers, but a detriment to others.
For a buyer with similar interests to the seller, having such an outbuilding as a shop for wood- or metalworking, or a barn set up for horses or livestock, is an obvious appeal.
However, some buyers will look upon these as a negative if they are not able to use them. A property that otherwise suits their needs can be perceived as having too much of its value tied up in improvements that are of little or no use to the buyer.
Consequently, such improvements will likely limit the number of buyers interested but make the property stand out to a select few.
In today’s market, the outbuilding that perhaps holds the greatest appeal to the most buyers is a guest house, mother-in-law or similar accessory dwelling unit.
Such improvements have multiple benefits. As we of the baby boomer generation age, having a place for an older parent or family member to stay close by but still retain their independence can be a big plus.
We all have friends and family who like to come and visit, and having a separate structure for them to stay in can ensure family dynamics don’t get in the way of a good time and turn shorter stays into longer without the loss of privacy that often accompanies house guests.
Lastly, they can provide a degree of income flexibility. Renting a guest house out long term, for example, generates income that can sometimes make the difference between qualifying for a mortgage and not.
At what point does a large workshop, for example, cease to be an asset and rather become a liability?
How much value does a three-car garage add over a two-car? Is the market value of a guest house greater or lesser than the sum of its parts?
Just because an improvement cost a certain number of dollars does not necessarily mean it adds that same in value.
These are some of the considerations that need to be taken into account every time a Realtor prices a home for the market.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
