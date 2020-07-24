Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy imposed sentence on Diane Patten in the 2019 deaths of Travis Allen and Linda York.
Patten pleaded guilty March 18, to two counts of vehicular homicide in the crash that cost the Yorks their lives.
The proceeding was a continuation of a sentencing hearing begun June 30.
At the time, there was some concern that a female inmate at Chaffee County Detention Center might have COVID-19. That inmate has since tested negative for the virus.
At 70 years old and with other health concerns, Patten falls into the risk population for the virus, so Murphy delayed the imposition of the sentence until the facility was shown to be free of COVID-19.
Murphy sentenced Patten to 4 years in the Department of Corrections for each count of vehicular homicide to be served consecutively for a total of eight years, followed by a mandatory three years parole.
At the end of the proceeding Patten was taken into custody and removed to the county detention center.
