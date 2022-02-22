Sangre de Cristo Electric Association rate changes “have awakened an incredible amount of people,” said Sue Greiner of Buena Vista, who has a home solar system. She and a former state representative are members of a coalition of customers in opposition to the changes.
The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board initially approved rate changes in October and scheduled the changes to take effect Feb. 1. But at its Jan. 26 meeting, the board delayed implementation until April 1. The issue will be in front of the board again in a Webex meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Co-op customers wishing to attend can receive a meeting link by calling 719-395-2412.
Customers have taken to social media, the phone and letters to the editor to voice their opposition. These efforts have included an online petition drive; a new Facebook group, Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future; and a nonprofit organization, Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future, with the possible goal of filing a complaint with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
At the core of the issue is what Sangre de Cristo CEO Paul Erickson said is a redesign of the rate structure that strives to make rates more equitable across classes of customers. Some customers simply purchase electricity; residential solar system users exchange power. The changes – an increase in the monthly service charge and recalculation of the solar crediting system – are the result of a “cost-of-service” study commissioned by the board.
Sangre de Cristo is a nonprofit energy cooperative; any profit is returned to customers at the end of the year. It’s headquartered in Buena Vista and serves more than 13,000 homes, business and ranches in Chaffee, Lake, Fremont, Custer and Saguache counties (most of Chaffee County is included except for Salida and Poncha Springs).
Erickson acknowledged that the co-op directors, staff and even line workers have been inundated with often “very emotional” feedback on the changes.
The board approved raising the monthly service availability charge – what it costs to connect each customer to the grid – from $31.83 to $46.15 to spread operational costs more fairly among its customers, Erickson said. New monthly bills also will break down monthly energy costs into two parts: actual energy consumed and the cost of distribution and delivery of that energy to the customer.
Erickson said the co-op faces a unique operational challenge. Its customers are widely spread out in often very rugged, mountain-valley terrain. “If you remove the town of Buena Vista, we have roughly three customers per mile,” Erickson said. “We have the highest operational costs in the state. We set electrical poles by helicopter.”
On top of that, he said 90 percent of the co-op’s customers are residential, and 40 percent of those are second homes, meaning they don’t buy much electricity. Sangre de Cristo has among the lowest sales of all power providers in the state, Erickson said.
“As it stand now, SDCEA has the highest rates of any provider in Colorado,” Erickson said. “We have low density, low sales and high costs. That’s why we raised the monthly service charge.”
The changes, Erickson said, are revenue-neutral. “The average customer will not see much change. If a customer is a very low user, the bill will go up a few dollars a month. If you’re a very large user, it will go down a few dollars a month. It’s a change of a handful of dollars for 90 percent of our customers,” he said.
The more volatile issue seems to be changes in the way the co-op will credit its approximately 500 solar panel customers. Erickson said one of the co-op’s rate-change goals was to reduce solar subsidizing.
“The previous crediting system was very generous,” Erickson said. “We were trying to encourage solar energy at first, but as we got wiser and smarter we realized we were putting costs on other customers.”
Sangre de Cristo is reducing the credit that solar users receive for the energy they provide to the system. Currently, solar users receive a financial credit for the “full retail value” of the electricity, which Erickson defines as the value of the energy itself plus the value of the infrastructure needed to access and transport the energy. The new arrangement will credit just the energy, not the infrastructure used, he said.
Salida resident Mark DeHaven has a solar panel system on his home in Piñon Hills. He said it was installed five years ago for about $15,000. After he heard about the solar-crediting change, DeHaven used the co-op’s calculator (at myelectric.coop), which he said was very complicated. His calculations showed his bill was going to triple this year from what he paid in 2021.
When presented with that finding, Erickson suggested DeHaven and any other customer allow the co-op to run their numbers for them. “We have a whole bank of people who would love to do that,” he said. “These are extremely complex calculations.”
Greiner said the new solar crediting system is in conflict with state law. She’s joined in that assertion by Tom Plant, a Buena Vista resident and former state legislator who has joined with others to oppose the changes.
Plant is a climate-change expert and senior policy advisor in the Colorado State University’s Center for the New Energy Economy. He was the Energy Office director during former Gov. Bill Ritter’s administration and was a Colorado House District 13 representative from 1998 to 2006. During that time, he sponsored the Colorado Renewable Energy Act.
The net metering law, Plant said, legislates a simple one-for-one trade between solar panel owners and energy companies. “If (a solar user) supplies one kilowatt hour, they get credit for one kilowatt hour.” He said the changes are not metering, they’re net billing.
“We generate energy during the day – more than we can use. We send the energy to Sangre and get credit to use electricity at night,” Greiner said. “The Colorado metering law says we need to get credit one-for-one. The new changes add a distribution fee instead of one-for-one.”
Greiner said the fee is meant to offset the higher cost of power at night, during peak hours. “That’s not how net metering works,” she said. “Our bills will double or triple.” She said the new crediting system would create a disincentive for homeowners interested in installing solar. “The changes will destroy the paybacks.”
Plant was one of 40 persons who spoke at the board’s January meeting and will sign up to speak at Wednesday’s meeting. He said he has reached out multiple times to Sangre de Cristo with no response.
Plant and Greiner said raising the monthly service availability charge from $31.83 to $46.15 would hurt lower-income and fixed-income customers. Plant said it also would serve as a disincentive to people wanting to invest in energy efficiency.
Greiner said the specter of filing a Colorado Public Utilities Commission complaint – under the auspices of the new nonprofit Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future – would happen “if Sangre doesn’t reverse course.”
“We’re doing our best to convince the board to start over, back up, rethink. But we’re not getting answers,” Greiner said.
Erickson said, “Assertions of illegality are fraud.” He acknowledged efforts by the community to interact with the co-op over the changes, but “that’s what the board of directors is here for,” he said. “They are elected, trained, sworn fiduciaries. It’s their job to represent the membership without discrimination.”
To help answer customer questions, Sangre de Cristo is creating an explanatory video on the cost-of-service study. Erickson said it should be posted on the website, myelectric.coop, later this month or early March.
Asked if the board will directly address the rate changes on Wednesday, Erickson said, “I never try to predict what a board will do. They have several options: They can reconsider, they can kill the new rate, they can go back to the old rate, they can go back for further study.
“If the board does nothing,” he said, “then the rate goes through.”
