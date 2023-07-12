New app collects pika data

A small gray furry animal peeking out from amidst the rocks above timberline and then disappearing with a high-pitched call may be a familiar sight to hikers and other visitors to the upper reaches of the Rockies.
But researchers are concerned that the American pika is threatened by climate change and warmer temperatures.
The American pika, a close relative to rabbits and hares, is one of three alpine species researchers study to get a handle on climate change and how it affects alpine regions and their specialized inhabitants.
A new app recently launched by The Colorado Pika Project may help researchers increase their knowledge about the pika population in Colorado.
The pika is the only mammal in the study. The other two species are birds, white-tailed ptarmigan and brown-capped rosy finches.
Studies on pika populations began in 2010 on the Front Range, the Colorado Pika Project, and expanded in 2018 to include Rocky Mountain National Park, White River National Forest.
The study, a partnership between Denver Zoo and Rocky Mountain Wild, not only seeks to monitor conditions at high altitude and how they affect the animals, but to find ways to preserve the American pika as warmer conditions shrink its habitat.
The new app, Pika Patrol, will not only assist researchers in those areas but will be available to any travelers above timberline in the Colorado Rockies to document sightings of the small mammal, expanding the database.
Researchers in other states, including Utah, Nevada, California and Oregon, have documented the extinction of local pika populations as warmer temperatures have reached higher climes.
The American pika thrives in cooler temperatures found above timberline, but their adaptations to surviving the cold, such as a thick coat, make them vulnerable to warmer temperatures.
The pika population in Colorado is currently stable, according to the Colorado Pika Project, but there is still concern about the creature’s future as climate change affects their habitat.
To download the Pika Patrol app and join the team of “community scientists” documenting the American pika, or for more information on the American pika, visit pikapartners.org.
