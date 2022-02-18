A copy of Salida City Attorney Nina Williams’ arrest report was obtained Thursday following a tip from Salidan Vince Phillips.
The report states that at approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Salida police officer Katherine Sigala was driving west on First Street in her marked police vehicle when she saw a gray Audi Q5 driving in front of her and realized the registration tag expired as of November.
The Audi signaled to turn left onto G Street, Sigala stated, and stopped briefly in the roadway, with no oncoming traffic.
Sigala said she signaled the Audi to stop, and it pulled over between the 100 and 200 blocks of G Street.
The driver identified herself as Nina Williams via her Colorado driver’s license, according to the report. Sigala said while speaking with Williams, she could smell the odor of “an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.”
Also in the vehicle, Sigala said, was a passenger, who identified himself as Drew Nelson.
Sigala described Williams’ face as flushed, her speech slurred and hand movements slow.
“Nina had difficulty dividing her attention between normal conversation and retrieving her documents,” Sigala stated in the arrest report. “I asked Nina how much alcohol she had consumed. Nina told me she ‘had a few, maybe two drinks.’ Nina told me she was taking Drew back to his residence after checking on a dog.”
At this point, Salida Police Sgt. Nick Tolsma arrived.
Sigala said she asked Williams if she would willingly participate in “voluntary roadside maneuvers.” Sigala said Williams was unsure at first but agreed after Sigala told her they were voluntary.
Williams and Sigala stepped onto the sidewalk, and Sigala repeated in the report that she could smell “the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.”
Sigala said she asked Williams some questions, to confirm Williams was physically capable of the test, and Williams indicated she could perform the test.
At approximately 10:35 p.m. Sigala administered a roadside sobriety test and stated in the report, “Nina did not complete the maneuvers as a sober person would.”
She placed Williams under arrest at about 10:46 p.m.
Sigala said she explained to Williams the Colorado Express Consent, a Colorado Revised Statute that allows an officer to ask someone who has been arrested for a chemical sample for testing, and described the testing options. While the test can be refused, the penalties, if proven guilty, can be more strict.
Sigala said Williams was “unsure which test to choose and told me she did not want to take a test.” Sigala advised Williams that if she refused, “her license may be revoked, she may be required to have a breath testing device in her vehicle for at least two years, and she may be subject to DUI treatment to get her driver’s license back.”
“Nina asked me multiple times to explain the options and I did. I advised Nina that a failure to choose a test option would result in a refusal,” Sigala said. “Nina and Drew spoke with each other. Nina would not choose a test when I asked.”
At about 10:57 p.m., Williams was placed in the patrol vehicle and Tolsma moved her vehicle to the Safeway parking lot. Williams’ wallet and keys were left with Nelson.
At 11:04 p.m. Sigala transported Williams to the Chaffee County Detention Center, again asking if she would choose a test option, but Williams did not make a choice.
As per detention center intake policy, Williams was required to take a preliminary breath test. This test was not related to the testing Sigala had requested earlier and Williams had not approved.
The breath test found Williams’ breath alcohol content to be 0.105.
Williams was booked on charges of failure to display a valid registration and driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.
The arrest report and a copy of the arresting officer’s body camera footage had been requested Wednesday from the district attorney’s office. The district attorney responded that the report would not be released because it was an ongoing case.
A request was also filed with the Chaffee County Courts for a copy of the report.
Phillip’s tip directed readers to visit the Chaffee Speaks Discourse website, discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/nina-williams-salida-city-attorney-arrested-on-dui/102/3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.