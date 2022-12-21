Bundle up Salida, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Colorado including the Central Peaks Region Wednesday.
Salida will see a 40 percent chance of snow showers before 4 a.m. tonight into Thursday morning. Breezy, west wind 20-25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph.
An arctic cold front will race southward through the plains tonight, with temperatures falling below zero and wind chill dropping into the twenty to forty below zero range after midnight as strong north wind develops behind the front.
Snow will be possible late tonight into early Thursday morning.
While snow accumulations on the plains and through the I-25 cooridor will be mainly about an inch or less, locally higher amounts are possible.
Local travel impacts are also possible, due to strong northerly wind, sudden reductions in visibility, and slippery conditions.
In the mountains, high winds gusting to more than 75 mpy will be possible over the higher peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Range, with strong winds and light to moderate snowfall over the La Garita, Sawatch and Mosquito ranges.
The combination of wind and snow will create low visibility and difficult travel conditions over the high mountain passes overnight, especially from Monarch Pass northward.
Snow showers are likely on Monarch Pass tonight and could be heavy at times.
It will be mostly cloudy with widespread blowing snow. The low will be about -2 with windchill values as low as -20. Wind will blow west southwest 35-45 mph, gusting up to 70 mph.
With the arctic airmass in place, dangerously cold temperatures will linger in the region through Friday.
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 29. It will be blustery, with a west northwest wind 20-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. Thursday night will dip down to a low of about 14 with a southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Daytime high temperatures will struggle to warm above zero on Thursday, and lows will fall into the negative teens Friday morning.
Wind chills will be dangerously cold, with values as low as 40 below zero possible for Thursday and Friday mornings.
This airmass will also bring snow to the region Thursday morning, though additional accumulations will be an inch or less.
Monarch Pass will see widespread blowing snow Thursday morning with a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.
It will be mostly cloudy, with a west wind 35-40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph. Wind chill values will be -30.
This bitter cold will be especially dangerous to livestock and pets, as well as people not properly dressed for extreme cold.
Now is the time to be thinking about preparations on how to protect infrastructure and yourself from this high impact cold air outbreak.
This arctic air mass should move out of the region by early Friday afternoon, starting a gradual warming trend through the middle of next week. Beyond Friday afternoon, no other hazardous weather is expected for the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.