Mayor Dan Shore made a statement during Tuesday’s Salida City Council regular meeting regarding city attorney Nina Williams.
Shore said, “Many of you are aware there was an article in the paper the other day about city attorney Williams and I just wanted to say, she made a mistake. She’s a human being. And no one is more painfully or acutely aware of that than she is, and as hard is it is being in the spotlight, being tried in the court of public opinion, it’s not nearly as hard as she is being on herself.
“As much as it pains me to see her suffering, I do take comfort in how seriously she’s taking this.
“My experience has been that when you see patterns of repeated behavior, it’s when people deflect, they rationalize and when they justify. She did none of these things.
“She took responsibility. She notified us as a council immediately. She stood up, and that took a lot of courage, and I have a lot of respect for her for doing that.
“I just want to pose a question to everyone listening out there tonight. How would you like to be judged by your worst moment?
“This was attorney William’s only, in her life, brush with the law, and it was over an expired tag.
“Rather then dwelling on that we’ve had the opportunity to work with her for four years, and to benefit, as has this community, from her wisdom and her compassion and how invested she is in our community.
“I just want to share something with you, because for people who don’t know her that read the article, you need to see Nina, the true Nina.
“And I just want to share something. A little over two years ago, we suffered the tragic loss of our city clerk, Sonia Walter, and we were reeling, it was so hard emotionally, but beyond the emotional pain we were all suffering, Sonia had this critical role in the functioning of our city.
“And without hesitation, Nina dropped everything and she lived up here for weeks, not only helping to run the city and doing so much of what Sonia did, but also to train Clerk Kelly at that position.
“I just want people see all of that and just recognize how much she means to this community, and that no one should be judged on a single moment.
“Thank you very much.”
Williams was arrested Jan. 16 on the charges of failure to display valid registration and driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was released on a $1,000 bail.
City administrator Drew Nelson was confirmed to have been a passenger in William’s vehicle.
The original news article was generated from a tip from a reader, which The Mountain Mail received on Monday.
Salida Chief of Police Russell Johnson responded to a request on the information within half-an-hour of contacting him.
Calls to Nelson and Williams have not been returned.
