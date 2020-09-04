Dear Editor:
The last six months have shaken our world and brought us down to the very core of what is necessary and important in life.
Out of seemingly nowhere came a pandemic that would cause monumental destruction around the world and in people’s lives.
From a tanking world economy to loss of jobs and in some cases even our homes, basic grounding slipped away from us. Weeks and months socked away from others in our homes also caused pain and isolation.
However, this is not why or what I write about today. As a local Salida gal I wanted to share my thanks and gratitude to every single Salida resident.
The positive energy and relaxed attitude of everyone around town has kept us uplifted and sane.
We are all so fortunate to live in our gorgeous little mountain town of Salida.
Throughout this entire mess I have felt safe, respected, happy and lucky to be around positive energy that continues to flow.
From biking to happy dogs running to playing in the river, our locals make the most of life every day.
The crinkling of eyes behind a mask reveals a simple smile and my heart fills with gratitude to reside here and call it home. The outdoor lifestyle, the weather and the mountains may have brought me to Salida but it’s the people who keep me here.
Thank you to all the beautiful people of Salida who never forget that life is for the living.
Stacey Brooks,
Salida
