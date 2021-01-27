A wrinkle has arisen in the local distribution of COVID-19 vaccine by Chaffee County Public Health as those outside of the 1A and 1B phases currently being inoculated have edged into the queue.
As of Monday, Chaffee County Public Health has administered 1,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Following a month of offering vaccinations to healthcare workers, first responders, and those age 70 and older, Chaffee County Public Health announced Tuesday it will be streamlining its distribution processes so that only the allowed groups will be able to get the vaccine.
There have been instances of people receiving vaccinations though they are not part of the 1A and 1B groups. They received those doses out of necessity to use time-sensitive doses, Chaffee County Public Health Director and Incident Command for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom said.
“The honor system has been abused over the past week and has caused traffic, ethical and logistical concerns.”
Public health “is depending on personal accountability and responsibility so that Chaffee County can reach the state’s mandated milestone of 70 percent of people 70 and older by February 28,” Carlstrom said.
She said due to limited inventory and disparities across the state, it is possible that when Chaffee County reaches the 70 percent mark, the vaccine program may be required to pause for the rest of the state to catch up.
Carlstrom asked for patience as Chaffee County continues to follow Gov. Jared Polis’ direction on vaccine distribution.
“As soon as we are given the green light to move on to other groups, we will open more first dose clinics for them,” Carlstrom said.
In the meantime, Chaffee County Public Health will be releasing additional slots only for the approved groups and asked that people not show up to the vaccination clinics at Chaffee County Fairgrounds unless they have a vaccination appointment.
