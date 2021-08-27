Trameri, Buskist, Marchase reunite

After not seeing each other for 40 years, Dr. Bill Buskist of Salida, Bruce Trameri of Fort Collins and “Babes” Marchase of Salida recently met for dinner to rekindle old friendships and stories from the past.
Marchase and Trameri were graduate students 40 years ago, enrolled in Buskist’s research and analysis class in the guidance and counseling program at Adams State College in Alamosa, a press release stated.
Buskist was 28 when he taught for one year at ASC in 1982 in the guidance and counseling master’s degree program. Trameri served as Buskist’s graduate assistant.
Marchase learned Buskist was living in Salida and working for Brady’s West. Marchase’s wife, Cherith, set up the dinner party.
